Tottenham in the market for superstar Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham are set to enter the market for a proper replacement for Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich late in last summer’s transfer window.

The England international wasted little showing Spurs fans what they would be missing and has continued to rack up the goals in the Bundesliga.

Ange Postecoglou admitted finding another Kane was an impossible task after his departure but the Australian has had Son Heung-min to mitigate the loss, while Richarlison appears back in form.

Richarlison has seen an upturn in form in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Timo Werner was brought in on loan in January to bolster the attacking options in the white half of north London, but Spurs are still a little threadbare at the top end of the pitch.

Should one or more of there go-to forwards suffer a nasty injury, it would really test a squad that has already been at its limit this season. With the battle for the top four set to go down to the wire, it’s something that could ultimately prove costly. And all that is to not mention the other intangibles that Kane brought to the team. The good news is that under Postecoglou, there’s no doubt Spurs are on the up.

Many tipped them to struggle just for a top-half finish, but the former Celtic manager has overseen a remarkable transformation in playing style and results in a short space of time.

So, even if a top-four finish eludes Spurs, Postecoglou has bought himself time and it’s little wonder he is prioritising an elite striker this summer to lead the line.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is interested in adding another forward to his frontline (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in January 26, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo: “Tottenham still haven't replaced Harry Kane, even though they obviously brought in Timo Werner and Son can lead the line, they're still going to be in the market for a striker as well. So you've got big clubs with probably enough money to spend £50m plus but you've got a lot of competition.

“I mean, Jonathan David is another one that everyone thought would go – Tottenham have looked at him and nothing happened. Dusan Vlahovic was touted as leaving in the summer window and stayed at Juventus.

“Whereas last summer was about midfield stories – you know, Jude Bellingham going to Real Madrid, Moises Caicedo going to Chelsea, Declan Rice going to Arsenal – I think the upcoming summer is going to be about a flurry of big-name and elite-name strikers all on the move, and many of them to the Premier League.”

