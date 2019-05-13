Tottenham send scouts to watch youngster in Roma’s win over Juventus

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer switch to north London after an eye-catching breakthrough season for the Serie A club.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that Spurs had a representative in Italy to cast an eye over the 19-year-old as the Giallorossi ran out 2-0 winners over the Italian champions.

The Premier League club are said to be very interested in a summer bid for the Italy international, who has scored four goals in 26 league appearances this season.

Zaniolo played the full 90 minutes as goals from Alessandro Florenzi and Edin Dzeko gave the capital club victory,

