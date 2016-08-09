Tottenham talent spotter Mitchell leaves amid Leicester interest

Amid growing interest from Leicester City, Tottenham have confirmed their head of recruitment Paul Mitchell will leave the Premier League club upon mutual decision.

Tottenham announced the news via their Twitter account on Tuesday, with chairman Daniel Levy praising Mitchell's contribution during his tenure at White Hart Lane.

"Mitch has been with us for two years and created a well-staffed department and run our recruitment processes," Levy said.

"We understand and respect his decision to consider new avenues. The priority right now is the final few weeks of the transfer window.

"I know that, whilst most of our business has been completed, Mitch is keen to ensure we start the season in the best position possible."

Mitchell was contracted at Tottenham until 2017, but leaves after serving a lengthy notice period.

He followed Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton in 2014, where he built a favourable reputation for finding talent to build squads.

Before his departure, Mitchell was influential in Southampton's recovery from key sales upon Ronald Koeman's arrival, bringing in the likes of Sadio Mane, Dusan Tadic and Graziano Pelle.

Levy brought Mitchell in as part of the club's restructuring plan, and is credited along with the coaching staff, in building Tottenham into a title contender last season.

Mitchell immediately added balance to Tottenham's squad, with the signings of Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Son Heung-min.

The off-season additions in Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen look set to add further quality and depth.

However, after Everton secured Steve Walsh's services from Premier League champions Leicester, Mitchell's talent spotting has grown in demand.

The 34-year-old provided no further comment than what was posted on Tottenham's Twitter account, but it is understood that he is keenly aware of Leicester's interest.

"I've greatly enjoyed my time at Tottenham and it'll continue to be my sole focus until such time as I move on to new challenges," Mitchell said.