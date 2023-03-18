Tottenham throw away 3-1 lead as bottom club Southampton battle back for 3-3 draw

There was more frustration for Tottenham fans on Saturday as Spurs threw away a 3-1 lead and had to settle for a point away to bottom club Southampton.

Spurs took the lead through January signing Pedro Porro in first-half stoppage time, but Saints equalised through Che Adams in the opening minute of the second half.

It looked as if Antonio Conte's side would go on to claim all three points after goals from Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic made it 3-1 with 16 minutes remaining.

But Southampton came back again as Theo Walcott cut the deficit after 77 minutes and James Ward-Prowse levelled in added time from the penalty spot after Pape Matar Sarr was adjudged to have fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles while attempting to clear the ball.

Spurs stay fourth, but are just two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle, having played two more matches than the Magpies.

Southampton, meanwhile, missed the chance to move out of the bottom three and stay at the bottom despite this comeback.