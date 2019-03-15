Tottenham could sign five (!) players this summer – but lose two big ones

Christian Eriksen is yet to sign a new deal in north London which means he would have only 12 months left on his contract, and Real Madrid have been seriously linked with a move.

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld can leave for a mere £26m unless he too signds a new deal with Spurs, but is now likely to be one of the most coveted centre-backs of the transfer window.

But that only means there will be incomings for the first full season in Tottenham's new stadium.

The Mail say that Pochettino is eyeing reinforcements at left-back, central defence and up front, and name five players who could be in the crosshairs.

Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been mooted as a target all season after a terrific 19-goal season in the Championship, and looks likely to get a Premier League move this summer regardless.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Valencia's Carlos Soler are the other potential targets mentioned – with a passing nod to the out-of-reach Wilfried Zaha.

Pochettino alluded to significant transfer work this summer after Tottenham's shock 2-1 defeat at Southampton last weekend.

"To be in a very good position at the end of the season, maybe we need to understand that it is our limit to be there," he said.

"If it is our limit, we need to take some decisions in the future."