Tottenham triumph = money back

After successive victories over Arsenal and Chelsea, Harry Redknapp's side couldn’t be better prepared for the trip to Old Trafford.

Naturally Manchester United are favourites, but given Spurs’ form both the draw (3/1) and away win (5/1) will be well backed.

1/2 Man United Win

3/1 Draw

5/1 Spurs Win

After scoring in both the wins over Arsenal and Chelsea, Gareth Bale looks a great value bet at 25/1 to score the first goal.

He appears massively overpriced when you consider how far forward he ventures, and he’s a candidate to take any free-kicks around the United penalty area. His price of 9/1 to score at anytime in the match is worthwhile too.

Another player who has been instrumental for Spurs in those two great wins is Luca Modric who has done everything but score. However, he has bossed the midfield against the Gunners and the Blues and could be the one to unlock United as a 16/1 first goalscorer.

Manchester United will be hoping that Wayne Rooney can regain his form going into the final three games of the season. Since sustaining his ankle injury he’s failed to score, and after being in such prolific form prior to that United are missing his goals.

He leads the first scorer market at 3/1, but should he be that much shorter than Bale considering current form?

Much will be made of Dimitar Berbatov playing against his former club. He may have to be content with a starting spot on the bench, so maybe look at him at 9/2 to net the last goal of the match.

First Scorers

3/1 Rooney

9/2 Berbatov

7/1 Nani

8/1 Valencia

10/1 Scholes

12/1 Giggs

16/1 Carrick

15/2 Defoe

9/1 Pavlychenko

10/1 Crouch

16/1 Modric

20/1 Bentley

25/1 Bale

25/1 Huddlestone



Sir Alex Ferguson's side have managed just two goals in their last three league matches and Rooney hasn’t scored for five league games, yet they still find themselves within a point of Chelsea.

He’ll come good and United need him to soon; the Spurs defence have been solid and so will fancy their chances against an out of