Tottenham warned off Klinsmann pursuit

USA head coach Klinsmann has been linked with the White Hart Lane hotseat following Andre Villas-Boas’ departure on Monday.

The former Germany striker, who has also been linked with the Switzerland job, was a big fans’ favourite during two spells at the London club in his playing days and would be a popular appointment.

However, the 49-year-old only signed a contract extension until 2018 last week after guiding the USA to next year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil and Gulati has no intention of allowing him to move on.

He told The Sun: "We are not oblivious to the fact Jurgen's success has attracted interest from outside the US.

"Therefore there were pragmatic market considerations in offering him a new long-term contract.

"It's not specifically the Switzerland or Tottenham issues - but the desire to have a commitment from him, contractually, for a long time is vital."

Klinsmann has taken the USA from 36th in the world - their lowest-ever FIFA ranking - to a current standing of 14th and they topped the final CONCACAF stage by four points to secure their passage to Brazil.