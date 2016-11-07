Tottenham's Davies pulls out of Wales squad

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has withdrawn from Wales' squad to face Serbia in World Cup qualifying due to an ankle injury.

The left-back suffered the problem in Spurs' Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley last Wednesday, which Mauricio Pochettino's men lost 1-0.

Davies, 23, subsequently missed Tottenham's 1-1 derby draw against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday and has now pulled out of the Wales squad.

Bristol City's Adam Matthews has been called up to replace him in the squad, with manager Chris Coleman now likely to field a back three of James Chester, James Collins and captain Ashley Williams in Davies' absence.

Wales host Serbia on November 12 having earned five points from their opening three Group D qualifiers, which puts them two behind their opponents at the top of the standings.