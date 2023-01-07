Tottenham's Harry Kane closing in on Jimmy Greaves record after goal vs Portsmouth
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is just one goal short of Jimmy Greaves' club-record 266 goals after a wonder goal vs Portsmouth
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is closing in on Spurs' all-time top scorer Jimmy Greaves after hitting his 265th goal for the club in their FA Cup tie at home to Portsmouth on Saturday.
Kane scored two in the 4-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night to take his Tottenham tally to 264, two short of Greaves' mark.
And five minutes into the second half of Tottenham's third round tie against Portsmouth, the England captain put Antonio Conte's side ahead with a wonder goal from the edge of the box to take his total to 265.
The 29-year-old stayed on for the full 90 minutes and hit the side netting later in the game, but was unable to get the goal he needed to draw level with Greaves as the game finished 1-0.
Great hit from Harry Kane - SPURS LEAD! 💥Watch live: https://t.co/UvyzpA7i3S#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/UlslKkdFxcJanuary 7, 2023
Kane's 265 goals have come in 412 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. Greaves scored his 266 in just 379 games for the north London club.
Greaves passed away in September last year at the age of 81.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
