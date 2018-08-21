Tottenham's Janssen sidelined after foot surgery

Striker Vincent Janssen will be out of action after undergoing minor foot surgery, Tottenham have confirmed.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has scored just two Premier League goals since moving to Spurs in 2016 following a prolific campaign with Dutch club AZ.

A Tottenham statement read: "Vincent Janssen has undergone minor foot surgery.

"He will now go through a period of recovery and rehabilitation overseen by our medical staff."

Janssen is behind both Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente in the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino and he spent most of last season on loan with Fenerbahce.