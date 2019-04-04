Tottenham's new stadium hasn't stopped them breaking Liverpool's world-record profits

Much has been made of Tottenham's new stadium costing £1bn, and how that will affect their finances in the years to come, but the early signs are good.

According to the BBC, the north Londoners have made £113m after tax, which beats the £106m record set by Liverpool earlier this year.

Player sales, reaching the Champions League knockout stage and almost doubling their Wembley matchday revenue are cited as the main reasons for this huge profit margin.

Spurs' win over Crystal Palace in their inaugural match at the new stadium meant they went above north London rivals Arsenal in the league standings.

The financial results also showed that Spurs' wage bill is nearly £100m lower than Arsenal's, and roughly half that of Manchester United's.

It's yet to be seen whether this level of turnover can be sustained, but Daniel Levy’s shrewdness is paying off so far.

