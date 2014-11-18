Totti has eyes on coaching role after retiring

The Roma captain has spent his entire career with the capital club, making 568 appearances and scoring 237 goals since making his debut in 1993, winning one Scudetto and two Coppa Italia titles.

Now 38, the forward has revealed that he does have plans to go into management, although he is keen to continue playing for the time being before possibly beginning his career on the bench at Roma.

"I will play for three more years and then train, maybe Roma," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Maybe I will start with the kids, although perhaps there is no need.

"After all, someone who has played at my level does not take long to learn."

Totti is also convinced Roma are a stronger side than last season, which saw them finish second to Juventus in Serie A.

And the captain has challenged his team-mates to maintain their level of performance as they go in search of toppling the Turin giants at the top of the table.

"Our goal is to win [the title]," he added. "The team is still stronger than last year and Garcia says we are better than Juventus.

"But it's up to us [the players] to prove it."