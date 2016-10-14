Totti must put Roma first - Ravanelli

Fabrizio Ravanelli has called on Francesco Totti to put Roma first as he winds down his remarkable career.

Totti turned 40 last month, having signed a one-year contract extension at the end of last season.

The deal was described as the last in a career spent solely at his hometown club, spanning 25 years and over 750 senior appearances.

Although he has been largely restricted to cameos off the bench this season, Totti has shown he can still produce moments of magic, with Roma coach Luciano Spalletti even hinting the former Italy playmaker could play on for another five years.

That, however, would not be a wise decision, according to ex-Juventus striker Ravanelli, who feels Totti should put his personal ambitions to one side and not become a burden to a club he has served so well.

Ravanelli told Omnisport: "Totti has to play until he wants, he's a unique player, capable of anything.

"Everybody celebrated him but he has to be intelligent, a quality a few people share.

"Intelligence means not to put his club and his manager into trouble.

"He has given the club much and the club has given much to him. Now Totti doesn't have to put the manager, the chairman and the club into trouble. He has to have a frank relationship with them and understand that Roma comes first, before Totti.

"Totti is bound to go, Roma will stay. Therefore he has to be smart enough that his personal interests come after Roma's."