Toulouse rubbish Ben Yedder exit reports

Toulouse have rubbished reports they have been contacted by Sevilla regarding the acquisition of forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

The striker has scored 45 goals in the past three seasons in Ligue 1, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions last term as the club survived in the top flight by five points.

Reports had suggested Sevilla could turn to the 24-year-old as a replacement for Carlos Bacca - who recently moved to Milan - but Toulouse have denied any discussions have taken place.

"Following various reports published and repeated in the media this weekend, Toulouse FC wishes to clarify that there is no contact between the club and FC Sevilla on Wissam Ben Yedder," a statement read.

Meanwhile in Seville, Sergio Escudero and Adil Rami will undergo medicals in the next 24 hours ahead of their presentation on Tuesday after moves from Getafe and Milan respectively.