Toure, Aguero urge Messi to join Man City

Speculation has surrounded the future of the Argentinean superstar recently after he blasted Barcelona director Javier Faus earlier this week, claiming he 'doesn't know anything about football'.And Toure and Aguero are hoping that seeming rift between Messi and his current club's board will lead to the three-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner crossing to the blue side of Manchester.

"If Messi can leave Barca? To come to us, yes. I want to say yes," Toure said.

Aguero added: "Yes, he should come to City. Then we'll definitely play together. City should buy him."

But Messi's father Jorge moved to quell rumours of an imminent move.

"Leo has grown up at Barca and he loves this club," Jorge Messi said.

"There is no problem at all between Leo and the club's management."

Whether or not Messi has given thought to a move to Manchester remains to be seen.