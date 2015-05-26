Toure and Wisdom pen new Liverpool deals

Defenders Kolo Toure and Andre Wisdom have both put pen to paper on new contracts with Liverpool.

Veteran centre-back Toure's future had been shrouded in doubt, with his previous deal set to expire next month, but the former Arsenal and Manchester City man has opted to sign for another year.

Next season will mark Toure's third on Merseyside, with the 34-year-old having made 45 appearances for Liverpool to date.

Meanwhile, Wisdom - who spent last season on loan at West Brom - has committed to a fresh four-year contract.

The versatile 22-year-old made 24 Premier League appearances for West Brom last season, and will hope the departure of Glen Johnson gives him an opportunity for regular first-team football at Anfield.