Toure: Bony will be brilliant for Man City

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is convinced new club team-mate and Ivory Coast compatriot Wilfried Bony will be "brilliant" for the Premier League outfit.

Bony secured his move to the Etihad this week, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal after Swansea City agreed to let the Ivory Coast striker leave.

Toure and Bony will both be focused on the Africa Cup of Nations over the next few weeks as they aim to lead their country to its second title, with both starting in Ivory Coast's 2-0 defeat to Sweden in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

But Toure cannot wait to see the 26-year-old forward in sky blue in the Premier League.

"He's a good player and I think he's going to be a brilliant player for the club," Toure said after the loss to Sweden.

"Now he's a [club] team-mate we're all looking forward."

Toure is also confident Ivory Coast can make an impact in Equatorial Guinea, as they face Guinea, Mali and Cameroon in Group D before potential involvement in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and tournament decider.

"It's an important competition for African players... we will see, our first game is on the 20th of January," the midfielder said.

"It's going to be tough but we've got the team to do it."

Watch every match of the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE on British Eurosport HD or sign up to Eurosport Player and follow the action on mobile, tablet and other devices: www.eurosportplayer.com