Toure: I want to play in the Premier League

Toure appears set to leave the Nou Camp this summer, and has been strongly linked with a host of English clubs hungry for the player’s signature, including Manchester United and City as well as Gunners and Blues.

The Ivorian midfielder has been tipped to form a makeweight in the Cesc Fabregas deal, a factor which could play a major part in whether or not the Spaniard makes the switch to his boyhood club this year.

And Toure has fuelled speculation further by admitting that the Premier League would be an attractive prospect.

"I want to go to play in the Premier League because the Premier League is a very nice competition and I love that,” he said.

"Every time when I hear a Premier League game is on I go home to watch it. After the World Cup I will decide what I will do but for now I want to focus on the World Cup and the Ivory Coast."

Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger has remained an admirer of the 27-year-old despite passing up the opportunity to sign the player five years ago, and may turn to Toure in his bid to bolster the Arsenal midfield in the transfer window.

The player has also been touted with a possible switch to Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, and could provide the ready-made replacement for the outgoing Michael Ballack.

Both Manchester United and City have also been linked with possible moves for the player, but with the Red Devils’s reported lack of transfer activity and City’s abundance of competition in the position a switch to either may be unlikely.

Toure has proved to be an integral part of a successful Barcelona side for three seasons now, and agreeing a fee may prove a significant stumbling block, with Barcelona reportedly wanting around £25 million for the battling midfielder.

By Joe Brewin

