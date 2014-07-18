Toure insists he will remain at Man City

The Ivory Coast international, 31, had been linked with a move away from the champions throughout the close-season.

Despite all the speculation, Toure said he wanted to see out his contract, which expires in mid-2017.

"There has been a lot of speculation but they [City] have always been good with me and good with my family," he told Sky Sports News on Saturday.

"I want to say that I will always honour my contract and stay as long as possible and don't think about all the speculation saying that I’m leaving.

"For the fans for all they have done for me and the club as well, I need to say it's a big pleasure to stay and continue and try to enjoy the next season."

Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk had appeared to be angling for a move for his client, even saying racism was the reason he was underrated.

Linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Toure said his focus was on the upcoming season.

"Everything is fine now. There was a lot of speculation about people sending me away and people were sending me everywhere," he said.

"I think sometimes it can be disappointing and I need to do something for the fans because people love me and people want to hear about what is happening.

"It's important as well to keep them in a good way and let them know that the team are preparing well and we’ll try to do it again next year."

There were reports Toure was unhappy with how City treated him for his birthday despite the club giving him a birthday cake.

Seluk said Toure would continue giving his best for the club.

"He has a contract and he will work very hard and I hope that next season Yaya will be the best player in the club," he said.

"I hope now everybody is very friendly and I hope for his next birthday they will celebrate together."