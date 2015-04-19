Toure is Man City's scapegoat, claims agent

Toure has been touted as one of the problems in City's faltering Premier League season, with Manuel Pellegrini's side 15 points behind leaders Chelsea.

City have slipped to fourth with three losses in their past four, and are not even assured of holding the UEFA Champions League play-off spot - with Liverpool lurking four points behind.

Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk slammed City's handling of the 31-year-old.

"If City want Yaya to leave then they should come out and say so," Seluk told the Sunday Mirror Sport.

"Two of the biggest clubs have already asked me if he is available and I know that if City said they will sell, then another 10 would call me inside 24 hours.

"And if City are worried about money then, they can keep their money in their wallet, because I know that other teams will pay Yaya what he earns now."

Toure has scored eight goals in 24 league appearances in 2014-15, but Seluk pointed out the former Barcelona man's hiatus in January due to the African Cup of Nations - which coincided with a four-match winless run for the Eastlands outfit - pointed to Toure not being at fault for City's struggles.

"Some people at City are trying to blame Yaya for what has happened this season," Seluk continued.

"But those people aren't taking responsibility for their own mistakes.

"I am talking about executives who have bought players for a lot of money - and then put those players on the bench.

"I am talking about executives who spend a lot of money on Stevan Jovetic and then drop him from the Champions League squad.

"I feel sorry for Pellegrini. He is a good coach, but a weak manager.

"He won the title with the team left behind by Roberto Mancini.

"It seems the answer for everything at City is to blame Yaya."

Pellegrini defended Toure on Saturday, claiming he is a "very important player" ahead of their hosting of West Ham on Sunday.