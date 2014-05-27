Toure open to future transfer to PSG

The Ivory Coast international has been in the headlines recently after his agent Dimitri Seluk claimed he was unhappy after City failed to acknowledge his 31st birthday.

Toure subsequently said he would clarify his plans for the future after the FIFA World Cup, which gets under way in Brazil next month.

However, he has now suggested that he would be open to swapping Manchester for Paris.

"When I think about the objectives of Paris Saint-Germain how can you not be interested in a club like that?" he told France Football.

"PSG have become a European power.

"It'd be an honour to be part of such a club one day… if I can be of use."

Toure has been a huge part of City's success since he joined from Barcelona in 2010, helping the club to two Premier League titles, as well as FA Cup and League Cup trophies.