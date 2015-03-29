Toure poised to reveal Ivory Coast future

The Manchester City midfielder has suggested that he is set to follow his brother Kolo in retiring from international football to focus fully on prolonging his club career.

Kolo made his decision public in February, straight after joining Yaya in helping Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yaya, capped 91 times for his country, told BBC's Sportsworld programme: "I think now my target is done.

"I want to wait a couple of days for what I will decide for my future.

"The time for the youngsters will come soon and we need to let them go on alone."