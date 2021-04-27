Tovey: Chiefs showed they can still perform on the big stage

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey says the Soweto giants proved that they can still 'perform on the big stage' following their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend.

The Glamour Boys were the first team to defeat Sundowns in the DStv Premiership this season after claiming a 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this past Sunday afternoon.

A goal from Gaston Sirino handed Masandawana a first-half lead, but Amakhosi fought back in the second half and scored twice through a Mosa Lebusa own goal and the winner by Dumisani Zuma.

And Tovey admits that their journey in the Caf Champions League will be harder after they qualified for the quarter-finals but expects his former team to do well in the competition.

'It’s going to be a tall order, but when it gets to the knockout stages you start doing things in your mind that translates to the pitch,' Tovey told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

'Beating Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend was a big morale-boosting win for the club ahead of the Caf Champions League draw this week. It shows the club can still do it and perform on the big stage.

'So, my message to the club and to the players, is going out and enjoy the occasion and the experience. Their concentration levels need to be top, top, top, but they need to go out there and do what they know they’re good at and anything is possible.'