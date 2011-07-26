Townsend keen on Millwall loan move
Spurs youngster Andros Townsend has revealed he would be keen to make a return to Championship side Millwall in the coming season.
Townsend spent the final two months of last season on loan at The Den, scoring twice in 11 appearances, and the 20-year-old has expressed an interest in spending another loan spell with the South London side.
"If Tottenham decided to send me back to Millwall I would be delighted," Townsend told the South London Press.
"I owe [Millwall manager] Kenny Jackett a lot because he signed me last season when nobody else wanted me. He put a lot of faith in me and did a lot of good for my career."
Townsend has played just once for Tottenham's first team, opening the scoring in a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic in last season's FA Cup.
The young winger has also previously served loan spells at Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Watford.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.