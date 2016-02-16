Townsend vows to keep Newcastle in Premier League

New signing Andros Townsend has vowed to help Premier League strugglers Newcastle United beat the drop after returning to the goalscorers list.

Townsend, who arrived from Tottenham last month in a deal worth £12million, scored his first goal since finding the net for England in April 2015 as Newcastle crashed to a 5-1 defeat at Chelsea.

The result at Stamford Bridge on Saturday left Newcastle languishing in the relegation zone on 24 points, adrift of safety on goal difference.

Townsend, however, is hoping his goals can help Newcastle preserve their top-flight status.

"I'm just delighted to be back playing Premier League football, regardless of the result," said the 24-year-old.

"I've not really played consistently for a long, long time. Saturday was my third Premier League game on the bounce. Three 90 minutes in a row.

"On a personal level it's positive and I can't wait now to get better, score more goals and help Newcastle stay in the Premier League, which is the main aim.

"I love playing football and it's been frustrating for the last year or so when I've been in and out of the team and coming off after 50 or 60 minutes, for the under 21s.

"But I'm back playing football now and hopefully the Newcastle fans can see the benefit of that in the last few games of the season.

"I still have confidence in my ability. Hopefully Newcastle fans see the real Newcastle and not just the real me in our remaining games."