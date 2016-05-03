Trabzonspor handed four-game stadium ban

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has ordered Trabzonspor to play four home matches behind closed doors after an assistant referee was attacked by a fan during their Super Lig encounter against Fenerbahce.

Trabzonspor were trailing 4-0 when a supporter pushed and kicked assistant referee Volkan Bayarslan to the ground behind the goal at Huseyin Avni Aker Stadium.

Security, riot police and even Trabzonspor goalkeeper Onur Kivrak attempted to stop another fan from chasing down the referee.

Players and officials subsequently fled the pitch, and the match was abandoned with one minute remaining.

The TFF has now handed the club a ban on supporters for their next four games at home and fines totalling 915,000 Turkish lira ($320,000).