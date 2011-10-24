Traffic jam earns Casillas Real Madrid fine

"The week starts badly," Spain captain and goalkeeper Casillas said on his Facebook page, with an uploaded photograph of backed-up cars on a motorway.

"People from Madrid, and those who aren't, have run into traffic jams, and me in particular, has a fine imposed on me by Mourinho for arriving late at training. I add evidence!!

"PS: At least we brought home the three points from Malaga!"

Real were 4-0 winners at Malaga on Saturday and host Villarreal in their next La Liga outing on Wednesday.