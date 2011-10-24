Traffic jam earns Casillas Real Madrid fine
By app
Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas was fined for turning up late to training on Monday despite having evidence for coach Jose Mourinho that he was stuck in a traffic jam.
"The week starts badly," Spain captain and goalkeeper Casillas said on his Facebook page, with an uploaded photograph of backed-up cars on a motorway.
"People from Madrid, and those who aren't, have run into traffic jams, and me in particular, has a fine imposed on me by Mourinho for arriving late at training. I add evidence!!
"PS: At least we brought home the three points from Malaga!"
Real were 4-0 winners at Malaga on Saturday and host Villarreal in their next La Liga outing on Wednesday.
