Transfer Deadline Day: David Luiz completes sensational return, Balotelli heads for Nice

David Luiz completed a dramatic return to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day, two years after leaving Stamford Bridge, while Mario Balotelli finally exited Liverpool.

Reports emerged early on Wednesday that Brazil international David Luiz was a target for Antonio Conte, and the 29-year-old finally completed personal terms for his switch back to London.

David Luiz is the second defensive signing for Chelsea following the arrival of Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina, while Juan Cuadrado departed the club for Juventus on a three-season loan.

Premier League champions Leicester City smashed their club record transfer with the purchase of Islam Slimani from Sporting CP, the Foxes paying €30million for the Algeria international.

After being told he was surplus to requirements at Arsenal, Jack Wilshere was linked with moves to Roma, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth on deadline day.

The England international opted for the Cherries, and he will spend this season on loan at the Vitality Stadium looking to get much-needed game time after a string of injuries.

Like Chelsea, Tottenham left it very late to secure the services of Moussa Sissoko, Spurs sneaking in under the noses of Everton to sign the Newcastle United midfielder until 2021.

Everton were able to make an addition, though, as they agreed a season-long loan for West Ham striker Enner Valencia.

While Valencia prepares for a career on Merseyside, Balotelli's finally came to an end as he swapped Liverpool for Nice on a permanent deal.

He is joined at the club by Younes Belhanda, while their Ligue 1 rivals Marseille snapped up Clinton N'Jie and William Vainqueur on loan deals from Tottenham and Roma respectively.

Saint-Etienne beat AC Milan and Everton to the signature of Leo Lacroix, and Sparta Rotterdam secured the services of Pogba – Mathias Pogba.

A busy day at Fiorentina saw Mati Fernandez follow Alonso out of the door, the midfielder heading to Milan, while Uruguayan full-back Maxi Olivera arrived from Penarol.

Mirko Valdifiori will get to play alongside Joe Hart at Torino in Serie A after moving from Napoli, with Nikola Maksimovic moving the other way on loan.

A host of temporary moves in LaLiga saw the return of Diego Lopez from Milan to Espanyol, and Manchester City duo Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala joined Sevilla and Valencia.

Mangala could line up alongside Ezequiel Garay at Mestalla after the Argentina international agreed a deal until 2020, while Joselu swapped Stoke City for Deportivo La Coruna.

After seeing Slimani depart for the Premier League, Sporting made a double signing to bolster their midfield ranks, Elias and Lazar Markovic arriving from Corinthians and Liverpool respectively.

Back in the Premier League, Hull City's late attempts to give Mike Phelan more than 13 senior players saw Dieumerci Mbokani and James Weir sign on at the KCOM Stadium

Finally, Wales' Euro 2016 hero Hal Robson-Kanu found himself a new club after his Reading contract expired at the end of last season, the 27-year-old snapped up by Tony Pulis' West Brom.