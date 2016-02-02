Transfer deadline day: Stoke and Everton spend big before window closes

Stoke City and Everton were the Premier League's big spenders on a deadline day set to be remembered for Manchester City's confirmation that Pep Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini as their manager at the end of this season.

Giannelli Imbula arrived at the Britannia Stadium from Porto for a fee of £18.3million, smashing the club record of £12m established when Xherdan Shaqiri arrived from Inter last year.

Imbula's acquisition on a five-and-a-half-year contract meant Chelsea's Marco van Ginkel was allowed to join PSV on loan following a fruitless temporary spell at Stoke.

Everton bolstered their forward line by bringing in Oumar Niasse from Lokomotiv Moscow for £13.5m on a four-and-a-half-year deal, but Merseyside rivals Liverpool saw their move for Alex Teixeira collapse.

There were no incomings at Arsenal, but Mathieu Debuchy returned to France to complete the season at Bordeaux, while Sunderland's Steven Fletcher and Newcastle United's Florin Thauvin have also swapped the Premier League for Ligue 1 by joining Marseille.

Newcastle have an option to sign Seydou Doumbia permanently if his loan from Roma is successful.

Swansea City let striker Eder join Lille on loan until the end of the campaign and bolstered their numbers by bringing in QPR midfielder Leroy Fer on a similar deal.

Bayern Munich have secured the services of Germany international Serdar Tasci from Spartak Moscow on loan until the end of the season, with the former Stuttgart man to provide cover for the injured Jerome Boateng and Medhi Benatia.

Borussia Dortmund pledged to return for Osasuna's Mikel Merino having failed to wrap up a deal for the 19-year-old.

There was plenty of action elsewhere in the Bundesliga, though. Hamburg signed Borussia Monchengladbach striker Josip Drmic on loan, while Stuttgart signed Federico Barba and sent Robbie Kruse back to Bayer Leverkusen.

Roma brought in Argentine winger Diego Perotti from Genoa on loan until June 2017 to add further depth to their attack, with Stephan El Shaarawy already signed in this window.

Sampdoria signed former Italy international Fabio Quagliarella on loan from Torino and Frosinone defender Modibo Diakite, although they will not feature alongside Vasco Regini at the Genovese club – the left-back joining title-chasing Napoli until the end of the season with a view to a permanent switch.

Torino might eventually fill Quagliarella's void with Lucas Boye, the 19-year-old River Plate forward agreeing a deal that will go through on July 1, while misfiring Augsburg striker Tim Matavz will seek to turn his form around at Genoa.

Nigel de Jong was released from his contract by AC Milan to complete a move to LA Galaxy, Kevin Constant joined Bologna on a free transfer and Fiorentina signed ex-Atalanta centre-back Yohan Benalouane on loan from Premier League leaders Leicester City.

Napoli loaned midfielder Josip Radosevic to La Liga club Eibar, while Verona signed Poland international Dominik Furman from Toulouse for the rest of the campaign.

In La Liga, Gary Neville sought to lift Valencia's ailing fortunes with the acquisition of Real Madrid winger Denis Cheryshev and Atletico Madrid left-back Guilherme Siqueira on loan, the latter for 18 months.

Granada made the most of their ties with Premier League club Watford, acquiring the latter's new signing from Rennes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, on loan and retaining Adalberto Penaranda for the rest of the season despite the 18-year-old forward penning a long-term deal at Vicarage Road.

On a busy day for the club, veteran defender Ricardo Costa and winger Isaac Cuenca also joined Granada, while Barcelona sent Martin Montoya on loan to Real Betis after cancelling his deal with Inter.

Manchester City have loaned Patrick Roberts to Scottish champions Celtic – who also signed Feyenoord outcast Colin Kazim-Richards – while Bruno Zuculini has joined AEK Athens until June from Pellegrini's side.

Tottenham allowed Federico Fazio and Alex Pritchard to leave on loan deals to Sevilla and West Brom respectively and have sold Milos Veljkovic to Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

Middlesbrough and Hull City bolstered their hopes of gaining promotion to the Premier League with respective moves for Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes and Manchester United youngster Nick Powell – the latter moving on loan.

Powell's former team-mate Alex Buttner moved to Anderlecht temporarily from Dinamo Moscow, while Blackburn are boosted by on-loan Sunderland midfielder Jordi Gomez.

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo had his loan at Ajax cut short and will try his luck with Championship strugglers Charlton Athletic, also home to ex-France international Rod Fanni for the rest of the season.

Rhoys Wiggins left Sheffield Wednesday to begin a fourth spell at AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City beat a host of reported suitors to sought-after Coventry City youngster James Maddison, who will conclude the campaign on loan in League One.