Transfer news: Chelsea and Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch advised to stay at Ajax

Chelsea and Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has been advised to stay at Ajax.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most highly-rated and in-demand youngsters in world football this season.

The midfielder has made 29 Eredivisie appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side, who recently won the league title.

Gravenberch, who was born in Amsterdam in 2002, has been on Ajax’s books since the age of eight.

His performances this season have earned admiring glances from clubs across Europe, with Chelsea and Liverpool among those who have been impressed.

But Ryan Gravenberch Sr., the player’s father, believes his son should stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena for at least another year.

"He has to take that last step at Ajax. He just has to and he hasn’t done that yet,” he told Ajax Showtime .

"I want him to fully mature at Ajax, so as far as I’m concerned he will just stay at Ajax.

"He has only played one full season now and that was of course quite good, but next season he will have to play even better.

"Then, despite his age, he really must be one of the key players, especially if he plays in the European Championship [with the Netherlands].

"Next season, he will not get away with it in the dressing room if he plays poorly several games in a row.

"I really think he should take a step at Ajax first. He has to climb in the hierarchy and stand up more for himself within the squad.

"I’m not going to push him to do that, that makes no sense to Ryan. But he also realises that. He also thinks it is best for him to stay at Ajax.”

Gravenberch is under contract with the Dutch giants until 2023, having signed an extension last year.

