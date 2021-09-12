Transfer news: Manchester City to rival Manchester United for Declan Rice

Manchester City are ready to join Manchester United in the race to sign Declan Rice next summer, according to reports.

The England international enjoyed an excellent season at West Ham last time out, before going on to impress at the European Championship.

His performances in the centre of the park have not escaped the attention of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Reports earlier this week, for instance, suggested that Manchester United were in pole position to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea were said to be considering alternative targets, potentially leaving the path clear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to swoop.

It is not that simple, however. Rice's stellar displays over the last couple of years means the Red Devils are unlikely to get a free run.

Indeed, The Sun writes that Manchester City are poised to rival their neighbours for the 22-year-old's signature.

City have been tracking Rice for some time, the report states, and earmarked him as a talent when he first broke into the West Ham team as a young centre-half.

Fernandinho turns 37 next May and is unlikely to be offered another new deal by the Premier League champions.

City have identified Rice as a potential long-term successor to Fernandinho, and a player who could compete with Rodri for a starting role at the base of midfield.

West Ham might privately welcome the interest of another club in the hope it sparks a bidding war between the Manchester rivals.

The Hammers value Rice, who is under contract at the London Stadium until 2024, at £100m.

They are trying to tie Rice down to a new deal that would see him commit his future to the club beyond that date.

However, it has been reported that the 22-year-old is likely to reject the offer of a contract extension amid a desire to play Champions League football and compete for silverware.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIVERPOOL Was Liverpool's quiet transfer window a missed opportunity?

QUIZ! Can you name all the clubs in this season's Champions League?

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 All we know about the new game so far