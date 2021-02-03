Transfer news: Neymar to end Barcelona speculation by signing new PSG deal

Neymar is on the verge of signing a four-year contract extension with PSG, according to reports.

The Brazil international joined the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £198m in 2017.

Neymar has not always been happy at the Parc des Princes, and he has frequently been linked with a return to Catalonia.

However, Goal reports that the forward is now set to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at PSG until the summer of 2026.

Neymar will be 34 by the time his new contract expires, and his willingness to extend his stay at PSG suggests he is willing to spend the peak years of his career with the French outfit.

“I am happy today. I am truly happy,” the Brazilian told TF1 in a recent interview.

“Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG.

“I also want Kylian [Mbappe] to stay. We want PSG to be a great team. I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing. With Kylian, we have a relationship like brothers. I am the eldest. We really like to play together.

“I want to get the best out of him. He's a golden boy. I call him 'Golden Boy' because he's really golden. He has a huge heart. As a footballer you know what he is worth, but even off the pitch he is amazing.

“He is smiling, happy, he knows how to have fun. We are very similar and we have to be happy to be 100 per cent.”

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and PSG are working hard to extend his deal.

The France international has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool .

