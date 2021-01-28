What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

The sight of a full stadium is alien in the new normal. The 12th man has been sat on the edge of a sofa for nearly a year. It's been a more tepid, albeit cheaper and warmer experience.

Those who don't go to the football don't get it. They're more than happy to watch 12 hours straight of Graeme Souness and Roy Keane bickering like a married couple between a conveyor belt of Super Sunday epics. They don't know why you'd sit in the cold and the rain next to strangers in a corner of the ground when it's available on demand, in HD and with your kitchen a short walk away.

But these heathens miss the point. It's not about the view. The coverage. What you're seeing or not seeing. Hell, going to the fooball is barely about the game at all.

We asked you on Twitter for the strange little things you miss but can't quite put your finger on. You didn't disappoint.

Just the... *crispness* of that moment directly before kickoff. When anything could happen. https://t.co/RoodNEMJhEJanuary 15, 2021

That undefinable moment. The one closely followed by tens of thousands of people shouting "COME ON!" really loudly to start the game off on the right foot. Yeah, that moment.

Watching people leave early and hoping to God that they miss a late hat trick.January 16, 2021

Every week, we hope that someone will ring up 606 on the way home to complain about a defeat that was actually turned into a victory in the dying embers.

Queuing up at half time for 20 minutes for a drink.January 16, 2021

No matter how early you leave in the first half, you're never back in your seat for the second.

The half time smoke pic.twitter.com/yrR5rzdBK1January 15, 2021

A rare shot of Maurizio Sarri, attending a match in his youth.

Walking out of the ground shaking my head saying " absolute shower of shit".January 15, 2021

Every week. Sometimes even if you win.

The Silence before the limbsJanuary 16, 2021

That famous Antony Hopkins film.

Arsenal charging me £27 for a twixJanuary 16, 2021

The Emirates Stadium: the a barometer for pound sterling inflation among football fans since 2006.

My nephew incessantly abusing the refJanuary 15, 2021

Perhaps the only condonable form of bullying for your children to partake in.

This complete bastard @AlanHammond69 @JoshHammond1379 #lufc #restrictedview https://t.co/nGVXfdJg1r pic.twitter.com/wrxXY7AY9bJanuary 16, 2021

Hello darkness, our old friend.

That minute of speculation over who is doing the ungodly farts. https://t.co/aiHOQr8rZ8January 15, 2021

Like we said Michael, we can only apologise.

A watered down £6 Heineken in a freezing cold Canton Stand looking at the half-time scores https://t.co/MooLiuAYzeJanuary 15, 2021

It's flat, it's in a plastic cup but you feel a connection to it that you don't from a crisp beer in a warm, cosy pub. The cult hero bench warmer of drinks.

Horrific scorched coffee for £1 https://t.co/R1dVVhfSLxJanuary 15, 2021

The sequel to Freezing Tasteless Beer, the hot drink that's hotter than the sun and doesn't have a discernible flavour. At some grounds, the difference between the tea, coffee and bovril is literally just the thickness of the liquid.

Getting past the dogs on the turnstiles https://t.co/HuqhG9gwI6January 15, 2021

Always the worst part of an away day at Labrador United is that the home fans are always in the way. Oh, and the chants are literally just the crowd barking.

I miss the walk to the ground - seeing the masses follow down the same road as you. The scarf sellers, programme distributors and the smells of the burger vans. Then the build up ahead of kick-off as you see the crowd start to fill.The roar as the whistle blows ☹️☹️☹️ https://t.co/r3otGjvbuuJanuary 15, 2021

Does anyone else wonder how the scarf-sellers are still going, despite no one having bought a scarf at a football match since 1986?

Stopping at corley services https://t.co/DbGLzFQ8uxJanuary 16, 2021

Arguably the best service station on the M6. No matter what you've had to eat, getting a McDonald's is essential on the way home (other fast food is available).

The funny looks you get pouring a jäger at 8.30am on route to somewhere foolish like Middlesbrough https://t.co/ITciWZqzuKJanuary 15, 2021

The comment "That's just the look you get for going to Middlesbrough" is far too easy.

Traffic around fosse park https://t.co/S8Rd2cIuctJanuary 15, 2021

You think Fosse Park is bad? Try the Kassam Stadium at Oxford United, where they share their car park with the cinema opposite.

Young families bowling out of the Frankie and Benny's, covering the ears of children as angry U's fans curse Karl Robinson's decision to sell Shandon Baptiste last season. Pure unfiltered Saturday evening carnage.

The terrible shouts from people in the terrace such as: “play it on the ground Wycombe thats what its there for” https://t.co/DorUVQMRwpJanuary 15, 2021

As soon as the crowds went, Wycombe got promoted. We're saying nothing.

There's nothing like the feel of a physical copy of footballing literature between your fingers as you flick through at the glossy photos, read the exclusive interviews and brace yourself for an exciting weekend of football...

...remember, the new issue of FourFourTwo is still available to buy online.

Constant out of time clapping over chanting https://t.co/8mothksatPJanuary 15, 2021

Just chanting in general. We miss it. It's not the same when it's just you in your living room and you're scaring the dog.

Getting told I need a diet by fans. https://t.co/Xs3kzaZ5RKJanuary 15, 2021

Stevenage FC kit man, Keith, clearly missing the game a lot, here.

The London Stadium!January 15, 2021

Hmmm... maybe watching from home isn't so bad.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

MARK WHITE The sad demise of Mesut Ozil: How will the Arsenal star be remembered?

IN THE MAG 100 greatest Premier League players... EVER! Plus Ginola exclusive, the FA Cup thief, Nigel Pearson and more

RANKED! The 10 greatest Liverpool sides of all time