Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's top appearance makers through his career?

The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine will be in shops from April 29, and celebrates the 100 greatest managers of all time. So this week, we're giving you loads and loads of manager quizzes on the website this week. Let's hope you know your Klopps from your Cloughs....

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess - that's 10 each from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

To many, he's one of the most revolutionary football coaches to ever stand on a touchline.

Pep Guardiola has transformed the way that many of us see the beautiful game. In spells at Barcelona, Bayern and Man City he's won everything there is to win. And he's done so playing great football.

But Pep hasn't done it alone.

Today, we've listed out his accomplices: 10 each, from his three big clubs. We just want you to tell us which players he's played most often at every team he's been in charge of.

