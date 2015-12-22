Trapattoni tips Ancelotti for Bayern success

Former Bayern Munich coach Giovanni Trapattoni says Carlo Ancelotti can build on Pep Guardiola's success at the Allianz Arena and perhaps deliver another European title to Bavaria.

Ancelotti was confirmed as Guardiola's replacement on Sunday, with the Italian due to take over at the end of the season.

Guardiola has delivered two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal since arriving at Bayern in 2013 but has yet to replicate the Champions League success enjoyed by predecessor Jupp Heynckes.

Trapattoni - who managed Bayern over two stints - backed three-time Champions League-winning coach Ancelotti to keep Bayern among Europe's elite.

"I would like to congratulate my old friends [and Bayern board members] Uli Hoeness, Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on this terrific decision," Trapattoni told Bild.

"I am pleased that Carlo will soon take over Bayern. He is an extremely experienced coach. Just ask superstars like [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

"You will find no-one who says a bad word about Carlo. On the contrary, he has incredible experience in dealing with players and he's one of the best tacticians I know.

"His successes are no coincidence. Carlo has won the Champions League, twice with AC Milan and [once] with Real Madrid. Ancelotti will bring more titles for Bayern - I am firmly convinced.

"Munich has the best team in the Bundesliga and one of the strongest in Europe and there is still upward potential.

"Pep is a super coach who is now looking for a new challenge. Bayern are in a comfortable situation - they have an outstanding coach and will get another super coach next summer."

Former Madrid coach Ancelotti will arrive on a three-year contract in June, while Guardiola has been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United when he leaves Bavaria.