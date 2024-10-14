Trent Alexander-Arnold wins £500 for stunning free-kick goal against Finland

Trent Alexander-Arnold received a nice bonus of £500 after planting a 25-yard free-kick right into the top corner during England's 3-1 win against Finland on Sunday night.

The convincing victory helped England get over a disappointing defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday night, though still leaves them second in their Nations League group, with nine points from four games. Greece, meanwhile, have maximum points.

Playing the entire game at left-back, Trent put in an assured display, linking up well with Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham on the left side of the pitch. The 26-year-old then capped off his performance with a wonderful free-kick from 25 yards that arrowed into the top right of Lukas Hradecky's goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold earns £500 from free-kick bet

England players celebrate in Helsinki (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Liverpool full-back earns a reported £180,000-a-week, Alexander-Arnold earned an extra £500 from his Three Lions team-mate Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City man revealed that he offered Alexander-Arnold the money prior to the free-kick, which was duly dispatched 74th minute.

"I joked to Trent before the free-kick, 'score this I will give you 500 quid', and he slapped it in the top bin," Grealish told ITV.

Grealish's celebration for his goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grealish himself also scored in the game, opening England's account with a first-half finish. Angel Gomes produced a clever pass to get the forward through, who then confidently slotted home.

After scoring, Grealish then dedicated the goal to his new-born daughter with his thumb-sucking celebration.

"We could have had a few more but it was difficult at times," Grealish added. "The [first] goal came from the manager letting us play with that freedom.

"I play with Angel Gomes in training and I know what a top player he is. The celebration was for my little daughter."