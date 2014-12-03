Trio of champions grouped together in AFCON draw

Mongomo will host all of the group's fixtures and those travelling to Equatorial Guinea for the competition may look to flock to the town close to the Gabonese border with a string of high-profile fixtures to be played out in a pool that also includes Senegal.

South Africa are the most recent winners in the group after their 1996 triumph, but Ghana count four continental titles among their honours - only Egypt (seven) have more.

The tournament will begin on January 17 with recently appointed hosts Equatorial Guinea facing Congo in Bata.

Gabon, who staged the 2012 AFCON with Equatorial Guinea, are also in Group A, as are 2013 finalists Burkina Faso, while Nigeria will not be back to defend the title they won in South Africa last year after failing to qualify.

Former winners Zambia and Tunisia are drawn together in Group B alongside Cape Verde and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Finally, Group D will see two of the continent's heavyweights meet in the shape fo Ivory Coast and Cameroon, though Mali and Guinea will also have designs on progressing.

Draw in full:

Group A: Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Congo

Group B: Zambia, Tunisia, Cape Verde, DR Congo

Group C: Ghana, Algeria, South Africa, Senegal

Group D: Ivory Coast, Mali, Cameroon, Guinea