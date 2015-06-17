Tripper to Spurs deal is 'active', confirms Dyche

Sean Dyche has confirmed Kieran Trippier's proposed move from Burnley to Tottenham is "an active deal".

Tripper impressed for Burnley in the Premier League last term but was part of a side relegated back to the Championship after just a single season in the top flight.

Reports earlier this week suggested Spurs were interested in signing the full-back, with Burnley's top scorer Danny Ings having already agreed a deal to join Liverpool.

And Dyche told Sky Sports News on Wednesday: "It's not quite there but it's an active deal, so we'll see how it comes out.

"Kieran has been a fantasic servant to both the club and myself, he was excellent in his mindset last season, he signed a contract [after promotion from the Championship] and he wanted to experience the Premier League.

"We have made sure that we respected him in that if we didn't stay in Premier League and he had an option or a chance to go to another club - that is what seems is going to happen."