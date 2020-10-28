TTM frustrate Sundowns in Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after playing out to a goalless draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening, reports DYLAN APPOLIS.

The Brazilians made one change to their side which claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs as Sphelele Mkhulise came in to replace the injured Kermit Erasmus.

The visitors showed their intent early on and nearly took the lead in the fourth minute, but Denis Onyango made a good save to deny Vhadau Vha Damani, whose shot was heading for the bottom corner.

Hlompho Kekana had Sundowns' first real chance at goal in the 15th minute after he intercepted the ball, but blazed his effort over the crossbar after failing to beat TTM goalkeeper Washington Arubi in a one-on-one situation.

Sundowns had a chance to break the deadlock on the half-hour mark after Lyle Lakay fired a shot at goal from inside the box, but Arubi was on hand to deal with his rebound strike.

Peter Shalulile had a glorious chance to give Sundowns the lead just before the break after going through on goal, but his shot lacked power as it was easily collected by Arbui and the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

TTM came out with more intent in the second half and had the first chance when a ball was floated into the danger area, but nobody could get on to the end of the ball as Thapelo Morena got up high to clear it out of the danger area.

Sundowns made their first change in the 57th minute, with Mkhulise replacing Keletso Makgalwa before George Maluleka came on for Kekana a minute later.

The visitors had another chance to draw the game level in the 61st minute, but Diamond Thopola blazed his effort wide of target as Onyango had his far post covered.

The Tshwane giants opted to make their third substitution of the evening in the 68th minute when Tebogo Langerman was brought on in place of Lakay to slot in at left back.

Sundowns were then forced to make a substitution in the 78th minute when Makgalwa was taken off the field clutching his leg, and was subsequently replaced by Lebohang Maboe before making their final change moments later as Shalulile was taken off for Khuliso Mudua.

Themba Zwane had a chance to seal the win for Sundowns in stoppage time when he slipped past the TTM defence before making his way into the box, but his effort was cleared off the line and away from danger.

Both teams pushed forward in search of a winning goal in the closing stages but neither team could find the net as Sundowns were forced to share the spoils with TTM.