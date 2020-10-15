TTM unveil new signings

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) has unveiled their new signings ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final clash against SuperSport United on Saturday.

Former Black Leopards and Chippa United coach Joels Masutha was unveiled as the head coach of the PSL newcomers alongside a few marquee signings in the form of Justin Shonga‚ Gustavo Paez‚ Augustine Mulenga and Mogakolodi Ngele.

Other players announced by the club owner Masala Mulaudzi are Edgar Manaka‚ Thabo Mnyamane‚ Washington Arubi‚ Meshack Maphangule‚ Miguel Timm and Ayanda Nkili.

Meanwhile, Nicolus Lukhubeni and Lerato Lamola joined the club on loan‚ Rhulani Manzini is being assessed by the technical team while Brighton Mhlongo and Lehlohonolo Nonyane have joined from the now defuncted Bidvest Wits.

TTM are set to play their first game of the new season when they welcome SuperSport to the Thohoyandou Stadium for their opening fixture of the MTN8 this weekend with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Here is Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Brighton Mhlongo, Simon Mamudzidi

Defenders: Nicholus Lukhubeni, Ayanda Nkili, Tebogo Thangwane, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Tshepo Makgoga, Brian Onyango, Lebogang Mabotja

Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Philip Ndlondlo, Celimpilo Ngema, Tholang Masegela, Edgar Manaka, Meshack Maphangule, Joseph Molangoane, Thabo Mnyamane, Farai Madhanaga, Mogakolodi Ngele, Brandon Theron, Mondo Mpambaniso

Strikers: Lerato Lamola, Thembisani Nevhulamba, Augustine Mulenga, Gustavo Paez, Justin Shonga, Nedzamba Aluwane