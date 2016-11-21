Tuchel has faith in Weidenfeller, Reus returns

Thomas Tuchel has full confidence in veteran Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller's ability to deputise for the injured Roman Burki, starting with Tuesday's Champions League game against Legia Warsaw.

Dortmund are fresh from Sunday's 1-0 Klassiker victory over Bayern Munich, in which regular number one Burki suffered a broken hand, ruling him out for the remainder of 2016.

Weidenfeller will step in and Tuchel – who confirmed Marco Reus is back in the squad following a heel problem – has no doubt the 36-year-old will rise to the challenge, expressing more concern over how the Under-23s will cope when their first choice is drafted into the senior squad.

"We have huge trust in Roman Weidenfeller. However, losing your starting goalkeeper is a big blow," said Tuchel.

"Hendrik Bonmann will be the third goalkeeper. Frankly, I don't know how the Under-23s will make do without him."

Dortmund were indebted to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 12th Bundesliga goal of the season as they reignited their title hopes with the weekend win over Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were previously unbeaten in the top flight.

The hosts spent much of the game on the back foot at Signal Iduna Park before celebrating wildly at full-time, but Tuchel has no fears his men will be suffering a hangover for the midweek Group F clash on home soil.

"Maybe playing so shortly after Saturday helps us so that nobody feels inclined to pat his own back for too long," he added.

"We will rotate and bring in fresh players. I expect the maximum from the players that play."

Tuchel's side have already secured progress from the group, but face a battle with reigning European champions Real Madrid to win it.