Tuchel: Liverpool loss still in Dortmund's system

Thomas Tuchel has demanded more from his Borussia Dortmund side as they struggle to overcome the disappointment of their Europa League exit to Liverpool.

Dortmund crashed out of Europe's second-tier competition in the quarter-finals last week after a heartbreaking 4-3 injury-time loss on Merseyside.

And although they bounced back with a 3-0 win over Hamburg on Sunday, Tuchel, speaking ahead of Wednesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final at Hertha Berlin, acknowledged the scars of the setback at Anfield had yet to heal.

He told a news conference: "It'd be hypocritical to say we've processed the Liverpool match already.

"We are on the way to processing it, although it's not the end of the world either.

"The best way to get over it is to win more games."

Tuchel has been disappointed with his side's displays since the international break at the end of March, adding: "We have to drastically improve our performances.

"It wasn't just the Liverpool match that showed we have to be more physically robust."

One man who did receive praise was striker Adrian Ramos following his two-goal display when deputising for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the weekend.

"Adrian is completely integrated in the team. I am happy he is being rewarded for his efforts. He is of great value to us," Tuchel added.

"He's under contract and does exactly what we want from him."

Hertha have been impressive in the Bundesliga this season and remain well placed to clinch a Champions League qualifying spot, prompting Tuchel to accept it will not be easy at Olympiastadion.

"I expect Hertha to be very confident," said Tuchel. "At home, it's a unique opportunity for them.

"We, as coaching staff, will need to have clear heads.

"The match has special meaning and we are ready for it."