Tuchel: Reus nearing comeback

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Marco Reus is edging closer to his comeback and could feature against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

The Germany international has already netted six goals in seven appearances in all competitions this term, but missed BVB's last two games due to a toe injury.

Reus has now resumed regular training, though, and could return to the Dortmund starting XI on Sunday.

"Reus has fully training on Friday and will do the same on Saturday. He is training pain free at the moment," Tuchel said at a press conference.

"We will make a decision about his availability after Saturday's training."

Dortmund remain flawless in the Bundesliga so far this campaign, yet Tuchel realises Leverkusen will pose a stern challenge.

"It does not matter whether we see Leverkusen as our strongest opponent so far. We have to give our all if we are to get a good result," he added.

"Regardless of the table, we're still an outsider. We mustn't lose our heads now, but keep our focus.

"We have to stay hungry and try to keep this up."