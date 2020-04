Turan, Sahin and Calhanoglu lead Turkey's Euro 2016 squad

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan leads Fatih Terim's final 23-man squad for Euro 2016, with Nuri Sahin also making the cut despite an injury-plagued season.

Borussia Dortmund's Sahin had to wait until February 18 to make his first start of the campaign after a persistent tendon problem, managing just six subsequent starts in the Bundesliga.

However, Sahin makes Fatih Terim's final selection, along with Bayer Leverkusen ace Hakan Calhanoglu and surprise inclusion Emre Mor, who made his full international debut in last Sunday's friendly against Montenegro after impressing for Nordsjaelland.

Eight players, included Gokhan Tore of Besiktas and Galatasaray's Yasin Oztekin have been cut from Terim's initial party.

Turkey start their Euro 2016 campaign against Croatia on June 12, before meeting Spain five days later and Czech Republic in their final Group D game on June 21.



Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Volkan Babacan (Medipol Basaksehir), Onur Recep Kivrak (Trabzonspor), Harun Tekin (Bursaspor)

Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Fenerbahce), Sener Ozbayrakli (Bursaspor), Semih Kaya (Galatasaray), Ahmet Calik (Genclerbirligi), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Ismail Koybasi (Besiktas)

Midfielders: Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahce), Selcuk Inan (Galatasaray), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas), Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen), Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund), Arda Turan (Barcelona), Olcay Sahan (Besiktas), Volkan Sen (Fenerbahce), Emre Mor (Nordsjaelland)

Strikers: Burak Yilmaz (Beijing Guoan), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Yunus Malli (Mainz)