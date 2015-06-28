Turan sets record straight over transfer talk

Wantaway Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan has reacted to reports that he has opened talks with Chelsea and Manchester United as "not entirely correct", but revealed his agent is in contact with "three or four clubs".

The Turkey international is expected to leave Vicente Calderon in the transfer window after four seasons with Atleti.

Turan's representative, Ahmet Bulut, this week stated that the former Galatasaray man would favour a move to the Premier League, but also declared that Paris Saint-Germain and Milan are interested in the 28-year-old.

Spanish newspaper AS claimed that Premier League rivals Chelsea and United are in negotiations with Turan, but the Atleti playmaker hinted that is not the case.

"The transfer rumours are not entirely correct. My agent is currently in touch with 3-4 clubs. I will update you all if a deal is made," he posted via Twitter on Sunday.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Turan, who arrived in Madrid in 2011 and helped the club claim the Liga title in the 2013-14 season, as well as the UEFA Europa League and a Copa del Rey triumph.