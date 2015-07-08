Turan thrilled by Barca switch

Arda Turan says he has fulfilled a career ambition by securing a move to Barcelona.

The Turkey midfielder's switch from Atletico Madrid was confirmed earlier this week, albeit with a clause that enables Barcelona to sell Turan back to Atleti for 10 per cent less than the initial €34m fee agreed once a new president has been elected at Camp Nou on July 18.

If Turan does remain at Barca, he will be unable to play for Luis Enrique's side until January - due to a FIFA ban preventing the Catalan club from registering new players in 2015.

Yet the 28-year-old's excitement was clear as he conducted his first interview with Barca's official website.

"It means everything," said Turan. "[It is] my dream ... the culmination of my career.

"My goal was to play here, because it adapts to my philosophy of 'never give up', always believe in yourself and your team; always fight to the end.

"I will do my best to adapt to this system and improve every day."

The prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta is particularly enticing for Turan.

"Messi is simply the best," he added. "It's an honour to wear the same shirt and play with him."

Asked who his idol was as a youngster, Turan selected Diego Maradona, but added: "[Of] current players, it's obviously Iniesta."