Twitter reacts to Pirates new kit

FourFourTwoSA scans Twitter for reactions to Orlando Pirates unveiling their new adidas home and away kit for the 2020-21 season.

With both jerseys getting a bold and modern update, one of the big changes this season is that the club’s traditional badge has been replaced with the skull and crossbones emblem on both home and away jerseys.

The away kit has striking orange colourway, which is the first time in the club’s history this colour is being used, and it’s seen as an expression of confidence and vibrance that reflects the team’s spirit.

The new kit stays true to Pirates’ iconic black and white colours, with the home jersey in all black, with white stripes on the shoulder and a white v-neck, while the bold orange of the away jersey is finished off with the classic three black adidas stripes on the shoulders.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Apparently Polokwane City were not relegated last season, they came back in the incarnation of Orlando Pirates. 😂😂😂Orlando Pirates || #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/pEazd5jbLdSeptember 29, 2020

So the star has finally expire #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/xIgrJD5grTSeptember 29, 2020

@orlandopirates Mara Hai no pic.twitter.com/PnMtknEmrRSeptember 29, 2020

@orlandopirates this has to be the ugliest away kit ever 🌚‼️ pic.twitter.com/Id8fXDFkO0September 29, 2020

#orlandopirates whoever designed this, thank you for realizing that star was useless 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7CDCmAuMlSSeptember 29, 2020

@Thulani_Tyson03 sporting the kit will send many strikers shivering #OnceAlways #orlandopirates #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/0EoH4xb41vSeptember 29, 2020

We're gonna be so beautiful at the stadium with our orange and black colors 🔥🔥🔥 #OnceAlways #orlandopiratesSeptember 29, 2020

Lemme just leave it here 🤣🤣#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/8uL1IYIUTLSeptember 29, 2020

Orlando Pirates was jailed for 2 years following a drought of 8 yrs without no trophy, dey will serve their sentence on orange suits #orlandopirates follow me 4 more headlines pic.twitter.com/YzUN3wN1JzSeptember 29, 2020