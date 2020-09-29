Trending

Twitter reacts to Pirates new kit

FourFourTwoSA scans Twitter for reactions to Orlando Pirates unveiling their new adidas home and away kit for the 2020-21 season.

With both jerseys getting a bold and modern update, one of the big changes this season is that the club’s traditional badge has been replaced with the skull and crossbones emblem on both home and away jerseys.

The away kit has striking orange colourway, which is the first time in the club’s history this colour is being used, and it’s seen as an expression of confidence and vibrance that reflects the team’s spirit.

The new kit stays true to Pirates’ iconic black and white colours, with the home jersey in all black, with white stripes on the shoulder and a white v-neck, while the bold orange of the away jersey is finished off with the classic three black adidas stripes on the shoulders. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news: