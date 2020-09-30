Twitter reacts to Pitso’s departure from Sundowns

Following the shock announcement of Pitso Mosimane’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. FourFourTwoSA took to Twitter to find out how football supporters reacted to the news.

Mosimane made headlines this motioning when reports surfaced that he has parted ways with Sundowns to join a North African club, having been linked to Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has since confirmed his resignation from his head coach role at Sundowns as he is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news of Mosimane’s departure:

Pitso Mosimane after realizing Victor Gomes is the referee in Al Ahly’s #CAFCL match versus Wydad Casablanca next month: pic.twitter.com/xlWunOeIjGSeptember 30, 2020

@TheRealPitso I am hurting from today’s news, I won’t lie. But thank you for everything. Can’t wait to travel to Egypt for a @Masandawana vs @AlAhlyEnglish game in a Champs league game. See you in Cairo member. #Pitsomosimane #PitsoResigns #ALAHLy #MamelodiSundowns pic.twitter.com/nzXLTm75RjSeptember 30, 2020

Football is such an unpredictable game, Coach Pitso Mosimane @TheRealPitso resigned from Sundowns today.. All the best on his future endeavours.. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FfidBWm71NSeptember 30, 2020

Four Games away from being a 2times CAF champions league winning coach. #Pitsomosimane #PitsoResigns pic.twitter.com/52DPzgyCTlSeptember 30, 2020

We can only be proud of #Pitsomosimane he deserves it nd more..!September 30, 2020

#Pitsomosimane bathong. I’m torn. Happy and sad. Maybe finally the team from the south has nothing to fear now -September 30, 2020

#Sundowns #Pitsomosimane All the best to Pitso. I feel sorry for George Maluleka after listening to this man to leave Khosi with few games remaining & now this dont know y he didnt see he was just offered a contract to dismantle #KaizerChiefs but ✌️will riseSeptember 30, 2020

I wish him all the best , surely his right there at the top as one of the best SA coaches ever.. he must take Serino, Zwane and Lorch with him .. #Pitsomosimane #PSLAnnouncement #Sundowns #PitsoResigns pic.twitter.com/j75VyCQKw7September 30, 2020

😡😡😡😡 traitor pitso mosimane , may he come back to coach soweto Derby mxm, I don't want him near my team after he is fired there.September 30, 2020

Sir Pitso Mosimane good luck on future endeavors, you've been a blessing to our team. You don't need to prove to anyone that you are a great coach , I so which that one day you coach in the Uefa champions league.September 30, 2020

Sundowns Fans right now #Pitsomosimane #PitsoResigns #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Ti6yK3JZALSeptember 30, 2020