Twitter reacts to Pitso’s departure from Sundowns

By

Following the shock announcement of Pitso Mosimane’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. FourFourTwoSA took to Twitter to find out how football supporters reacted to the news.

Mosimane made headlines this motioning when reports surfaced that he has parted ways with Sundowns to join a North African club, having been linked to Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has since confirmed his resignation from his head coach role at Sundowns as he is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news of Mosimane’s departure: