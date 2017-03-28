Two young Ireland fans write heart-warming letter to Seamus Coleman

Coleman required surgery after suffering tibia and fibula fractures in his right leg following a tackle by Swansea's Neil Taylor against Wales on Friday night.

In an effort to put a smile back on Coleman's face, brothers Reece and Cody Kenny from County Offaly sent the Everton man a heart-melting note.

It came with a picture attached of Coleman posing with the two young boys only a day before his injury.

The letter said: "To Seamus, I love you. You are the best soccer player. My brother and I met you last Thursday, the day before the Wales match.

"You were so kind and friendly to us. You are our hero. We were at the match and we were so sad for you that your bones are broken.

"We hope you get better really soon."

Coleman is to have his wages covered by FIFA while he undergoes his rehabilitation.

