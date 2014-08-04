Udinese agree Piris loan from Maldonaldo

The Deportivo Maldonado defender has spent the last two seasons in Europe with Roma and Sporting, and will hope to impress under new Udinese head coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

A host of new players, including Albert Riera and Cyril Thereau, have arrived at Stadio Friuli this close-season, with Piris the 10th new face at the club.

"Udinese communicates that it has acquired the sporting rights of the player Ivan Rodrigo Piris Leguizamon on a temporary basis from the Uruguayan club Club Deportivo Maldonado," a statement published on Udinese's official website read.

"The year-long loan [expiring on June 30 2015] provides the possibility for Udinese to exercise a right to buy the Paraguayan defender on a permanent basis."

During his season at Roma in 2012-13, Paraguay international Piris was a near ever-present as he made 29 Serie A appearances under Zdenek Zeman.

However, he made just six Primeira Liga games for Sporting last term.