Udinese agree Piris loan from Maldonaldo
Udinese have further strengthened their squad ahead of the new campaign with the signing of Ivan Piris on a season-long loan.
The Deportivo Maldonado defender has spent the last two seasons in Europe with Roma and Sporting, and will hope to impress under new Udinese head coach Andrea Stramaccioni.
A host of new players, including Albert Riera and Cyril Thereau, have arrived at Stadio Friuli this close-season, with Piris the 10th new face at the club.
"Udinese communicates that it has acquired the sporting rights of the player Ivan Rodrigo Piris Leguizamon on a temporary basis from the Uruguayan club Club Deportivo Maldonado," a statement published on Udinese's official website read.
"The year-long loan [expiring on June 30 2015] provides the possibility for Udinese to exercise a right to buy the Paraguayan defender on a permanent basis."
During his season at Roma in 2012-13, Paraguay international Piris was a near ever-present as he made 29 Serie A appearances under Zdenek Zeman.
However, he made just six Primeira Liga games for Sporting last term.
